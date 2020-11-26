Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WORK. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.70.

WORK stock opened at $40.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93. Slack Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.17 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Allen Shim sold 4,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $161,296.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $188,775.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 427,316 shares of company stock worth $12,626,276. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

