Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $33.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNAP. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $577,043.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,442,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,185,696.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $305,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,003,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,708,355.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,427,053 shares of company stock valued at $176,204,204.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 16.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 431.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 29.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Snap by 138.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 409,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 237,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $45.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

