So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. So-Young International had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 5.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ SY opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. So-Young International has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.15 and a beta of 0.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SY shares. BidaskClub raised So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised So-Young International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on So-Young International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on So-Young International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. So-Young International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.87.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

