SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Given Buy Rating at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

SpartanNash stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $685.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.98. SpartanNash has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $23.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in SpartanNash by 3.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,692,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,960,000 after purchasing an additional 52,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SpartanNash by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 7.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 36,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SpartanNash by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 905.9% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 449,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 404,757 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

