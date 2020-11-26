SpartanNash’s (SPTN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $19.11 on Monday. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $685.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 348.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 85.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.