Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $239.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Splunk from $246.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Splunk from $226.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Splunk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised Splunk from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.26.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $198.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Splunk has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Splunk will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 18,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.02, for a total transaction of $3,452,123.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,842,181.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $506,268.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,057 shares of company stock worth $19,136,139 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Splunk by 32,404.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 789,528 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $156,879,000 after purchasing an additional 787,099 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Splunk by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 483,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after acquiring an additional 371,017 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $64,390,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Splunk by 1,606.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 333,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,295,000 after acquiring an additional 314,326 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,655 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,236,000 after acquiring an additional 291,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

