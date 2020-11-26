StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Announces Earnings Results

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. StealthGas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 2.60%.

NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.87.

GASS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

