Stephen A. Riddick Sells 1,472 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $51,328.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,178.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TENB. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at $68,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tenable during the third quarter valued at $193,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

