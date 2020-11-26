Stephen X. Graham Sells 6,250 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Stephen X. Graham sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $1,477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MSTR opened at $270.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,252.29 and a beta of 0.72. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $277.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 31,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 35.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

