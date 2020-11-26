Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Director Arthur Tzianabos Sells 20,000 Shares

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $920,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $920,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $47.99 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STOK. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,314,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 29,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit