Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Director Arthur Tzianabos Sells 20,000 Shares

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $920,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $920,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $47.99 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STOK. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,314,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 29,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

