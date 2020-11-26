StrongHands Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, STEX and Coindeal. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $326,995.28 and approximately $165.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 26.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,212,552,286 coins and its circulating supply is 16,799,357,932 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Crex24, STEX, Coindeal, Graviex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

