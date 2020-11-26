Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,640,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $230,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Sun Communities by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Sun Communities by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sun Communities by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $140.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.54, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

