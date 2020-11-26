Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Position Boosted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.53% of Sun Communities worth $230,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SUI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5,528.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,372,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,548 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at about $67,840,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at about $66,188,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,976,000 after buying an additional 318,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 167.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,856,000 after buying an additional 308,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of SUI opened at $140.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 101.54, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.