Super Zero (SERO) Price Reaches $0.0928 on Top Exchanges

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last week, Super Zero has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io and Hotbit. Super Zero has a market cap of $25.00 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00006559 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00077007 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000959 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020839 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Super Zero Coin Profile

Super Zero (SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

