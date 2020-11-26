SVB Leerink Increases Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $520.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $460.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $473.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $417.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.17. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $507.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total transaction of $7,252,525.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total transaction of $3,080,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,662 shares of company stock worth $70,079,524. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 34,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 5,286.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.6% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

