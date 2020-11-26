SVB Leerink Increases Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $60.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential downside of 45.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRNA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Moderna from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moderna from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.89.

MRNA opened at $109.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.83. Moderna has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $109.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.39 and a beta of 0.53.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,245,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 26,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $1,487,445.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 615,806 shares of company stock valued at $44,212,168 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Moderna by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Moderna by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

