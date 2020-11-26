SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $161.22

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $161.22 and last traded at $160.96, with a volume of 6319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.72.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.57.

The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total value of $565,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,450.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $75,618.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $150,948.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,836 shares of company stock worth $6,349,776. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 264.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,097,000 after buying an additional 110,164 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,126,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,377,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

