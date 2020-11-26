SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $161.22

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $161.22 and last traded at $160.96, with a volume of 6319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.72.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.57.
The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total value of $565,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,450.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $75,618.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $150,948.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,836 shares of company stock worth $6,349,776. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 264.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,097,000 after buying an additional 110,164 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,126,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,377,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.
About SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.
Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.