Tael (WABI) Price Hits $0.0621 on Major Exchanges

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00073727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00022945 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00368975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $523.46 or 0.03032719 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

