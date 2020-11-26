Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRGP. US Capital Advisors upgraded Targa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Targa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Targa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Targa Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.67.

Targa Resources stock opened at $24.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.95. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. On average, analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 9,938.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 8,152.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,645,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,015,000 after buying an additional 1,625,076 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $209,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

