Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) PT Lowered to $80.00 at HC Wainwright

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TARO. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

NYSE TARO opened at $68.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average is $62.95. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $99.69.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARO. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 324,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,606,000 after buying an additional 68,287 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,086.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 42,585 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 521,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,675,000 after purchasing an additional 34,232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 661,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 218.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.