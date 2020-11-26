TFC Financial Management Invests $39,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,367.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 11,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,493,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 900,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $93,493,000 after purchasing an additional 36,721 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 31.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 282,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 67,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.69.

In other news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at $60,815,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $113.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.99. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

