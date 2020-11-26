TFC Financial Management Invests $47,000 in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 160.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 183.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RY. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC lowered Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Desjardins raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

Shares of RY stock opened at $82.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day moving average is $70.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $83.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

