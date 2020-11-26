TFC Financial Management Takes Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Balentine LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the second quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.93.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $227.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.95. The company has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 83.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

