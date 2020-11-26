TFC Financial Management Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $297,628,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,503,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,591 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,747,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,088 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,018,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,428,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth about $90,890,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

NYSE:PLD opened at $99.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.93 and a 200 day moving average of $98.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

