The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research began coverage on The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $66.04 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.32.

BNS opened at $49.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $57.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

