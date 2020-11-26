The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) a €222.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €222.00 ($261.18) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MTX. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €163.86 ($192.77).

MTX stock opened at €205.00 ($241.18) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion and a PE ratio of 25.74. MTU Aero Engines AG has a fifty-two week low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a fifty-two week high of €289.30 ($340.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €168.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €154.38.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

