The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $535.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $535.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

ALGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

ALGN stock opened at $473.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $417.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.17. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $507.05. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total value of $3,080,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,662 shares of company stock worth $70,079,524 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

