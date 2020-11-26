The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 106.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 543.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

HCKT opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.94 million, a P/E ratio of 74.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.