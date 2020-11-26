The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Lifted by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,619,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,796,000 after purchasing an additional 70,533 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,192,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,436,000 after purchasing an additional 111,298 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,885,000 after purchasing an additional 764,401 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.75.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $140.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

