The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $122.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.75.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $140.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.68. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Analyst Recommendations for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit