The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Raised to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has $122.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $88.00.

PNC has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.75.

NYSE:PNC opened at $140.65 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,143,000 after acquiring an additional 55,346 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,248,000 after acquiring an additional 48,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,619,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,796,000 after acquiring an additional 70,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,445,000 after acquiring an additional 694,581 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,477,000 after acquiring an additional 132,876 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

