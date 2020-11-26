The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in The Progressive by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 76,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 40.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Progressive by 15.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in The Progressive by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $1,424,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,662 shares in the company, valued at $31,393,050.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,670 shares of company stock worth $11,742,637 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

The Progressive stock opened at $89.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

