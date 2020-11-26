The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,798,048 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 915,299 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.26% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $221,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,086,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,626,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,556,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,356 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $6,486,000. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TD opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $58.14.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

