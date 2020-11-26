Theravance Biopharma’s (TBPH) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

Evercore ISI reissued their outperform rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TBPH. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Theravance Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Theravance Biopharma from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of TBPH opened at $16.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.43. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 321.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 38,069 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 18.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit