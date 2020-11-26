Theravance Biopharma’s (TBPH) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their outperform rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TBPH. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Theravance Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Theravance Biopharma from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of TBPH opened at $16.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.43. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 321.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 38,069 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 18.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

