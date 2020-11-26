Tigress Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Tigress Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.29.

Shares of GRMN opened at $116.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.74. Garmin has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $120.42.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,282,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,260,004,000 after acquiring an additional 106,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,990,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,786,000 after acquiring an additional 107,985 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,275,000 after acquiring an additional 194,108 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,416,000 after acquiring an additional 788,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,202,000 after acquiring an additional 31,015 shares during the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

