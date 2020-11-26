Todd S. Nelson Sells 70,750 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $806,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,604,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $11.38 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $788.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10.
Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Perdoceo Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Perdoceo Education Company Profile
Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.
Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.