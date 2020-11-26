TOKPIE (TKP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $103,183.67

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One TOKPIE token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $103,183.67 and $15.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

XIO (XIO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001084 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000022 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000381 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000070 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 tokens. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.