Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) vs. PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Critical Survey

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.2% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.9% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PS Business Parks and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PS Business Parks 44.01% 18.12% 8.96% Transcontinental Realty Investors -30.19% -2.56% -1.06%

Volatility & Risk

PS Business Parks has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PS Business Parks and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PS Business Parks $429.85 million 8.64 $174.97 million $6.78 19.92 Transcontinental Realty Investors $47.97 million 4.95 -$26.92 million N/A N/A

PS Business Parks has higher revenue and earnings than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PS Business Parks and Transcontinental Realty Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PS Business Parks 2 1 0 0 1.33 Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

PS Business Parks currently has a consensus target price of $133.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.05%. Given PS Business Parks’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PS Business Parks is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Summary

PS Business Parks beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states. The Company also held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex and a 98.2% interest in a development of a 411-unit multifamily apartment complex.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

