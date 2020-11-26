Trent G. Kamke Sells 18,609 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) insider Trent G. Kamke sold 18,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $744,173.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,838 shares in the company, valued at $113,491.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.51 million, a PE ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $41.86.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 472,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 153,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 142,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 54,910 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMAT. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

