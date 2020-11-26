Trent G. Kamke Sells 18,609 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) insider Trent G. Kamke sold 18,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $744,173.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,838 shares in the company, valued at $113,491.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.51 million, a PE ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $41.86.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 472,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 153,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 142,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 54,910 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LMAT. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.
About LeMaitre Vascular
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.
