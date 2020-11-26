Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

ADI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.96.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $135.95 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $140.38. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,090,000 after purchasing an additional 48,620 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,179,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,665,000 after acquiring an additional 73,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,221,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,112,000 after acquiring an additional 300,229 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,076,152.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,426.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $1,329,350.88. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,281 shares of company stock worth $12,271,587. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

