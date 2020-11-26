U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on USX. Stifel Nicolaus raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE USX opened at $7.71 on Monday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $382.44 million, a P/E ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 2.27.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $431.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.04 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, Director John C. Rickel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,051. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke bought 11,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,974.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 140,090 shares in the company, valued at $923,193.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 542.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

