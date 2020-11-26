U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on USX. Stifel Nicolaus raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.63.
Shares of NYSE USX opened at $7.71 on Monday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $382.44 million, a P/E ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 2.27.
In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, Director John C. Rickel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,051. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke bought 11,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,974.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 140,090 shares in the company, valued at $923,193.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 542.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About U.S. Xpress Enterprises
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.