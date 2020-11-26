Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,896 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,185,401,000 after buying an additional 24,836,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after buying an additional 18,075,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,680,165,000 after buying an additional 6,577,482 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 44.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,402,875,000 after acquiring an additional 13,963,363 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $856,596,000 after acquiring an additional 619,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,501 shares in the company, valued at $9,942,831.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,240 over the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08. The company has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

