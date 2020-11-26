United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

United Bancshares has raised its dividend by 18.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:UBOH opened at $24.70 on Thursday. United Bancshares has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $80.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

