Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Cut by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,509 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,785 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,398,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3,865.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 742,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,652,000 after acquiring an additional 723,411 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $98.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

