ValuEngine Lowers Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aluminum Co. of China presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.78.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

Shares of ACH opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Aluminum Co. of China has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $9.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aluminum Co. of China will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.