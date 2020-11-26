ValuEngine Lowers Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chemung Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock opened at $34.41 on Monday. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $160.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.09.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.52. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

