Verasity One Day Volume Reaches $370,527.00 (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 61.8% against the dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $370,527.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.35 or 0.00558227 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00199900 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.84 or 0.02316508 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000202 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000993 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000158 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021769 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.