VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in VeriSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,201,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,673,497. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $1,000,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,674,011.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,226 shares of company stock worth $16,075,879. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. BidaskClub lowered VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $198.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.21. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.