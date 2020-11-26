Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) versus Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) Critical Survey

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) and Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Victory Oilfield Tech and Sandridge Mississippian Trust I, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and Sandridge Mississippian Trust I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Oilfield Tech $1.03 million 4.08 -$27.31 million N/A N/A Sandridge Mississippian Trust I $8.15 million 0.69 $5.16 million N/A N/A

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and Sandridge Mississippian Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A N/A Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 58.82% 16.46% 16.46%

Volatility and Risk

Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Sandridge Mississippian Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as an oilfield technology products company in the United States. It offers patented oil and gas technology drilling products designed for oil and gas well drilling outcomes. The company also provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Sandridge Mississippian Trust I

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.

