Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.68, Fidelity Earnings reports. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 3.62%.

NASDAQ VIOT opened at $5.73 on Thursday. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $396.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIOT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Viomi Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.

